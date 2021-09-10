BJP, RSS attacking culture & harmony of Jammu, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP and RSS of attacking the composite culture and harmony of Jammu.

Addressing a gathering of party workers before concluding his two-day visit, he said both the organisations were actually working against Hindus in the name of Hinduism.

LIVE: Shri @RahulGandhi addresses workers convention in Jammu

AICC Incharge J&K affairs Smt. @rajanipatil_in along with JKPCC President Shri @GAMIR_INC and other senior leaders are also present.#JammuWithRahulGandhi

Invoking Godesses Durga, Laxmi and Saraswati, Rahul said, “While Durga symbolises the power to protest, Laxmi to fulfil one’s aim and Saraswati knowledge, all these powers got weakened when the BJP government made Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory, brought the farm laws, demonetisation and GST, and appointed people from the RSS and other right-wing organisations in institutions of higher learning.”

During his 19-minute-long address, he, however, avoided speaking about the abrogation of Article 370. He, however, slammed the BJP for creating fear in the minds of people.

“BJP symbolises fear while Congress’s symbol means dar mat (do not fear),” the Congress leader said.

Referring to his ancestors’ old connection with Kashmir and the Kashmiri Pandits, he said whenever he visited Jammu, he always felt like home. “It is the same feeling I got while visiting Mata Vaishnodevi temple on Thursday,” he added.

While asking functionaries to strengthen the party’s base there, he said that the day they feel that their voices are being heard in the party, Congress will come back with not 100, 200, 300, but 450 seats in the Parliament.