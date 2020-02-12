‘BJP respects mandate of Delhi’: PM Modi, Nadda congratulate Arvind Kejriwal

The Prime Minister congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for his party’s win and wished him “the very best” in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the national capital. The Prime Minister congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for his party’s win and wished him “the very best” in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the national capital.

ON A day when the party suffered a huge loss in Delhi elections, BJP leaders congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP for their victory and promised the party would work as a constructive opposition in the state.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda took to Twitter to congratulate the AAP, Home Minister Amit Shah, who led an aggressive campaign, remained silent.

The Prime Minister congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for his party’s win and wished him “the very best” in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the national capital.

Nadda tweeted: “The BJP respects the mandate of Delhi. All the workers worked tirelessly in this election and have been engaged in elections day and night. Heartfelt greetings and thanks to all the workers.”

“Accepting this mandate, the BJP will play the role of constructive opposition and will prominently raise every issue related to the development of the state. With the belief that the Aam Aadmi Party government will develop Delhi, I Mr. @ArvindKejriwal And congratulate his party,” he tweeted.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who was in charge of elections in Delhi, said: “The people of Delhi have taken their decision in the assembly elections, we respect that decision and Arvind Kejriwal. Greetings to him and his party. BJP will continue to give voice to the problems of the people and will continue to do their work as a constructive opposition.”

More than 300 of its MPs, including several Union ministers, intensively campaigned in Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies. The party had to be contended with eight seats, five more than its 2015 tally.

Putting up a brave front, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijarvargiya noted that the BJP’s vote share has risen to 38 per cent and coupled with its allies JD(U) and the LJP this was close to 40 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.