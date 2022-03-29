BJP only party that respects all former PMs: Narendra Modi

The BJP is the only party that respects and acknowledges all the Prime Ministers the country has had so far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he highlighted the upcoming museum that celebrates the contributions of former Prime Ministers.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

According to a party leader, addressing BJP MPs at the parliamentary party meeting held at Ambedkar Auditorium here, Modi said the museum at Teen Murti is an example of the party’s commitment to acknowledge all Prime Ministers of the country, irrespective of the party they represented.

The Rs 270 crore museum dedicated to the former Prime Ministers will be inaugurated on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on April 14.

According to BJP leaders, the date has also been chosen as a mark of respect to Ambedkar.

The museum will showcase the life and legacy of all 14 Prime Ministers so far and some of their personal belongings, their writings, letters, photographs, and a compilation of their speeches will be on display.

Modi also urged the BJP MPs to participate in the party’s programmes lined up from April 6 – the party’s foundation day – to April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti).

At the parliamentary party meeting, a resolution was also passed, applauding the decision to extend the free food grain scheme PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojna for another six months. The decision to extend the scheme, which is considered to have played a significant role in BJP’s return to power in states such as Uttar Pradesh in the recent elections, was taken at a Cabinet meeting on Saturday.

At the parliamentary party meeting, the BJP MPs were also asked to ensure that the target of vaccinating 7 crore teenagers as part of the ongoing Covid vaccination drive is met.

Briefing the media, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Prime Minister instructed the party MPs to spread awareness about the Union government’s welfare schemes for housing, nutrition and free grains among others.

At the meeting, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan gave a brief account of the upcoming “Pariskha pe Charcha”, the Prime Minister’s address to students ahead of their examinations.