BJP ‘removed mask’ in Kashmir with an eye on polls, says Shiv Sena

It further said that BJP minsters didn’t oppose the compensation given by the government to the family of the slain Burhan Wani (Representational) It further said that BJP minsters didn’t oppose the compensation given by the government to the family of the slain Burhan Wani (Representational)

Criticising the BJP for raising issues regarding the administration in Jammu and Kashmir just days after pulling out of the state government, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that people are tired of the BJP’s politics and the party should be trained to speak the truth.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said the BJP has “removed its mask” in Kashmir and has started politicking for elections. “Why is the BJP refusing to take responsibility for all decisions taken in the past three years in Kashmir? It is surprising that it took three years for it to realise the government was discriminating against Leh and Ladakh. If there was any discrimination, why didn’t BJP ministers raise the issue at cabinet meetings?” asked the Sena.

It further said that BJP minsters didn’t oppose the compensation given by the government to the family of the slain Burhan Wani. “In past three years, the BJP didn’t touch its prime issues such as Article 370. BJP has started speaking only after it pulled out of the government,” it said.

“It didn’t do anything when it was in power and now it has started… putting on a new mask. People are tired of it and somebody should give them training to speak the truth,” the editorial said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App