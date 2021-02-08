BJP releases theme song, logo highlighting development

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat on Monday released its theme song and logo for campaigning for the upcoming local body elections in the state. (Twitter - @BJP4Gujarat)

The campaign is designed on the theme of ‘Gujarat Chhe Makkam, BJP Sathe Adikham (Gujarat is firm, unmoved with BJP)’.

Party state president CR Paatil released the logo and the 3.24-minute theme song sung by noted folk singer Aditya Gadhvi. It talks about the BJP wave in rural and urban Gujarat highlighting the developmental aspects such as micro planning, courageous and effective response to Covid-19 pandemic and cleanliness in cities and villages.

The theme logo contains pictures of top party leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national party president JP Nadda, Gujarat party president CR Paatil, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

The party also launched 40 short films of one minute duration, 20 films, 21 designs of hoardings and 19 Graphic Interface Format (GIF) images.