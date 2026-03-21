BJP releases 3rd list of candidates for Kerala polls, announces 9 names for Puducherry election

The Puducherry Assembly elections, covering 30 constituencies, will be held on 9 April 2026.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readMar 21, 2026 02:38 PM IST
The BJP has released its third list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections.The BJP has released its third list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. (File Photo)
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of candidates for the Legislative Assembly elections in Puducherry and Kerala. The BJP’s Central Election Committee, led by party president Nitin Nabin, met on March 18 and released the lists after that. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the meeting.

BJP’s 3rd list for Kerala elections

The BJP has released its third list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections.

On March 16, BJP released Kerala’s first 47 candidates list, followed by second candidate list consisting of 39 names on March 19. As of now BJP has announced the names of 97 assembly elections contenders.

The Kerala Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on 9 April 2026, with counting of votes on 4 May 2026. The state will go to polls in a single phase across all 140 constituencies.

Assembly No. Assembly Name Candidate Name
92 Peerumade V. Ratheesh
98 Puthuppally Raveendranath Vakathanam
109 Mavelikkara (SC) Ajimon
115 Adoor (SC) Pandalam Prathapan
117 Chavara K.R. Rajesh
122 Chadayamangalam R.S. Arun Raj
129 Chirayinkeezhu (SC) B.S. Anoop
134 Thiruvananthapuram Karamana Jayan
136 Aruvikkara Vivek Gopan
139 Kovalam T.N. Suresh
140 Neyyattinkara S. Rajasekharan Nair

BJP’s Puducherry elections candidate list

The Puducherry Assembly elections, covering 30 constituencies, will also be held on 9 April 2026, with counting set for 4 May 2026.

Assembly No. Assembly Name Candidate Name
1 Mannadipet A. Namassivayam
3 Oussudu (SC) E. Theeppainthan
12 Kalapet P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram
14 Raj Bhavan V.P. Ramalingame
18 Mudaliarpet A. Johnkumar
20 Manavely Embalam R. Selvam
25 Thirunallar G.N.S. Rajasekaran
28 Neravy – T.R. Pattinam TKSM Meenatchisundaram
29 Mahe A. Dineshan

 

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