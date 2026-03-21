BJP releases 3rd list of candidates for Kerala polls, announces 9 names for Puducherry election

The BJP has released its third list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. (File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of candidates for the Legislative Assembly elections in Puducherry and Kerala. The BJP’s Central Election Committee, led by party president Nitin Nabin, met on March 18 and released the lists after that. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the meeting.

BJP’s 3rd list for Kerala elections

The BJP has released its third list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections.

On March 16, BJP released Kerala’s first 47 candidates list, followed by second candidate list consisting of 39 names on March 19. As of now BJP has announced the names of 97 assembly elections contenders.

The Kerala Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on 9 April 2026, with counting of votes on 4 May 2026. The state will go to polls in a single phase across all 140 constituencies.