Wednesday, August 17, 2022

BJP rejigs parliamentary board; here’s what the panel does

The BJP has brought in six new members, including Karnataka leader B S Yediyurappa, and Iqbal Singh Lalpura, the first Sikh leader to become a member of the body. 

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 9:50:44 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur and others at Parliament House Complex in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

In a major shake-up, the BJP on Wednesday dropped Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from its parliamentary board, its apex organisational body, and brought in six new members, including Karnataka leader B S Yediyurappa, and Iqbal Singh Lalpura, the first Sikh leader to become a member of the body.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, former Lok Sabha MP Satyanarayan Jatiya, BJP National OBC Morcha president K Lakshman, and national secretary Sudha Yadav are the others included in the party’s parliamentary board, the party’s highest decision-making body.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh are also part of the board.

Following the rejig, BJP leaders said the parliamentary board was now more socially and regionally representative. What roles and functions does this board perform?

Five roles of the BJP parliamentary board

🔴 Is the top-most decision making body of the party, composed of members appointed by the BJP chief. It can have maximum 11 members.

🔴 Supervises activities of the parliamentary and legislative groups of the party, guides and regulates all organisational units below the National Executive.

🔴 Takes a call on choosing the CM face before elections, or who would be elevated to the position later.

🔴 Plays a role in giving tickets as parliamentary board members are also part of the BJP central election committee.

🔴 Has the authority to interpret rules of the party constitution. It can amend, add or delete provisions to the constitution.

