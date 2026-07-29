BJP rejects report on Govt offer to change Pradhan portfolio

THE BJP on Tuesday rejected the report, ‘Before Pradhan quit, Govt offered to change his portfolio; CJP said no’, which was published in The Indian Express, stating that it was “completely baseless, entirely fictional and unfounded”.

Reacting to the report, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said: “Today, as the official spokesperson of the party, after reviewing the entire matter, I want to make it absolutely clear that this report published in a respected English newspaper is completely baseless. It is entirely fictional and unfounded. This news has no basis.”

The Indian Express on Tuesday reported that before Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister on Saturday, the government had proposed a change in his portfolio as a compromise solution to the CJP. The report also said that J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, the two ministers representing the government, had in their discussion with the CJP, suggested that students could end the protest with a new Education Minister, and all other subsidiary demands of the CJP being met. The CJP made it clear that Pradhan would have to go, the reports stated.