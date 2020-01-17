BJP received Rs 3,650 crore during Lok Sabha polls

The party has declared this in its expenditure filing report to the Election Commission (EC). All of the above income came in through cheques and drafts, according to the expenditure statement. (File) The party has declared this in its expenditure filing report to the Election Commission (EC). All of the above income came in through cheques and drafts, according to the expenditure statement. (File)

THE BJP received Rs 3,650.76 crore in 75 days from the day of the announcement of Lok Sabha elections on March 10 to its completion on May 23 — an average of roughly Rs 48 crore every day.

This is 18 times more than what the party made during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, the party had received Rs 192 crore from the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections on March 5 till the completion of polls on May 16. This comes to an average of Rs 2.6 crore a day.

The party has declared this in its expenditure filing report to the Election Commission (EC). All of the above income came in through cheques and drafts, according to the expenditure statement.

The BJP spent over Rs 1,264 crores on the Lok Sabha elections, which is less than half its income during the same period. This included expenditure of over Rs 325 crore on media publicity (print, electronic, bulk SMS, cable, websites, TV channels). In comparison, the BJP spent Rs 714 crore on the 2014 general elections.

In 2019, the largest expenditure on a candidate was on the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate — Narendra Modi. The party spent Rs 50 lakh on his campaign.

The Congress party, on the other hand, received Rs 807 crore from the day of the announcement to completion. The party spent Rs 820 crore.

BJP came back to power last year with a greater majority. The BJP, which won 116 seats in the 2009 general elections, now has 303 seats in the Lower House.

