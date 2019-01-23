BJP rebel beats party candidate by one vote for Jaipur mayor post

In a setback to the BJP, which has a majority in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC), party rebel Vishnudutt Lata defeated its candidate Manoj Bhardwaj by one vote to become the mayor on Tuesday. Lata garnered 45 votes while Bhardwaj got 44 votes.

Advertising

The election was necessitated after mayor Ashok Lahoty of the BJP resigned after being elected as an MLA in the Assembly polls held last month.

Among the remaining 90 councillors, 63 are from BJP, 18 from Congress, and 9 Independents. One vote was cancelled by the returning officer, Arvind Saraswat, the additional district collector.

Ahead of the elections, the BJP had herded its councillors to a resort on Ajmer Road. Lata left the place discreetly on Monday and reached JMC on Tuesday to file his nomination papers.

Advertising

Following Lata’s election, BJP state president Madan Lal Saini expelled him from the party for six years for contesting against the party’s candidate. Saini also appointed a three-member committee to investigate cross-voting.