BJP real tukde tukde gang, can call soldiers anti-national if it suits them: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday said “the BJP is the real ‘tukde tukde’ gang in the country today”. The former BJP ally said the saffron party is “splitting the country into pieces by setting one community against another. So desperate is it for power that is has no scruples in taking the communal polarisation route and setting the country aflame.”

Talking to mediapersons in Bathinda, Sukhbir Badal said, ”The BJP first set Hindus against Muslims. Now, it is determined to replay that evil game and re-enact the same tragedy in Punjab. It is conspiring to set our peace-loving Hindu brethren in Punjab against their Sikh brethren, with whom they have shared strong bonds of blood for centuries. The BJP wants to replace those bonds of blood with bloodshed.”

Badal said the BJP “has been resorting to dangerous conspiracy theories to sabotage the hard-earned atmosphere of peace and communal harmony just for the realisation of petty political goals”.

Talking about the farm laws, he said,”These have been made by those who never did farming and now are teaching benefits of these laws to farmers. People from AAP have also come into the BJP’s fold.”

Badal said the whole country, except that BJP, gratefully acknowledges the debt we owe to our patriotic farmers and soldiers. “The BJP is provoking the people to deny that debt. It remains so ungrateful to farmers that it is painting them as anti-national. Today it is the farmers. Nobody knows, the BJP might even say the same about soldiers tomorrow if it suits them.”

Later, in a statement issued from the SAD HQ in Chandigarh, Sukhbir Badal said, “SAD deems it its national duty to caution the countrymen against BJP’s desperate and destructive game-plan in Punjab. This party is so desperate for power that it has no qualms about making Punjabis thirst for one another’s blood and destroy the fabric of unity and fraternal love which has been bequeathed to us by the great Guru Sahiban and by great saints and seers like Kabir Sahib, Baba Farid ji, Jaidev ji, Namdev ji and others.”

