BJP readies to meet Opposition unity in UP, smells ‘disunity’ chance in Karnataka

BJP chief Amit Shah will arrive for a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh next week. (Files) BJP chief Amit Shah will arrive for a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh next week. (Files)

Preparing to counter a united opposition in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has scheduled visits by its top leaders, including the prime minister and the party president, to the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had visited Maghar in Sant Kabir Nagar district of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and had hit out against the opposition parties, may visit his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on July 15. BJP leaders in Varanasi said they were informed about the proposed visit by the state party unit.

Meanwhile, party chief Amit Shah will arrive for a two-day visit to the state next week. He will hold a day-long meeting with select grassroot-level workers of eastern and central Uttar Pradesh in Mirzapur on July 4. While Shah is expected to visit Varanasi also on the same day, he is scheduled to be in Agra on July 5 for a similar meeting with select grassroot-level workers from the rest of the state.

Also read | BJP takes ‘soft line’ approach towards Siddaramaiah

Sources in the BJP said that the idea behind Shah’s meetings was to keep the cadre active and resolve their differences by taking feedback. BJP ally Apna Dal leader and Union Minister Anupriya Patel, who is also the local MP, would be part of the meeting in Mirzapur. The presence of Apna Dal, which has a strong base among Patels in select areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh, is significant with other ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar constantly showing signs of resentment.

“UP is clearly the focus and there are no doubts about it. In the future, you would notice more and more presence of senior leaders in some or the other region of the state. The idea is to keep the cadre alive and active with the party chief personally holding regional meetings,” said a senior state party leader. He said that it would not be a surprise to see Modi visit the state at least at least once a month.

The development comes amid talks of party contemplating organisational changes before 2019 elections, including shifting of General Secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and also party in-charge of UP Om Mathur.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also reached Varanasi on Friday evening to hold meeting with the organisation about the preparations for upcoming meetings and visit of the national president and the Prime Minister.

“Amit Shah would be in Mirzapur on July 4 to hold meeting with the ‘vistaraks’ of the party. He is also expected to visit Varanasi the same day. Though exact schedule of the Prime Minister has not come, he is expected to be in Varanasi on July 15,” informs Mahesh Srivastava, regional president of BJP Kashi Prant.

The Opposition had earlier targeted the prime minister for not visiting Varanasi after a portion of an under-construction flyover had fallen on moving traffic, killing 18. They had also asked Modi to visit Varanasi on Thursday.

The prime minister was in Baghpat district of western Uttar Pradesh on May 27, where he took out a road show and also addressed a rally on the occasion of inauguration of first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Before that, on April 20, Amit Shah had visited Rae Bareli to induct Congress MLC Dinesh Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App