BJP leader accuses Congress of ‘same mentality’ that decided its pact with Muslim League

Instead of learning from its mistakes, Prasad said the Congress’ leaders were themselves becoming “symbols of anarchy” and that the party does not merely criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi but “hates him”. (File Photo)

Accusing it of “suffering from the same mentality that brought it in alliance with the Muslim League”, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday alleged that Congress was compromising on national interests for its vote-bank politics and providing ideological support to naxalism.

Senior leader and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that following the “embarrassing event” at the Congress headquarters on August 15, where Sonia Gandhi appeared to be opposing the recitation of the entire ‘Vande Mataram’, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had, in Goa, said that only two stanzas were sung at the party event there as well.

Also Read | BJP accuses Sonia Gandhi of objecting to Vande Mataram recitation, Congress denies

“Today, we want to raise a question about the mindset of the entire Congress party. If it indulges in such acts… if it is behaving in this manner with the great national song, then it should please stop its arrogance of claiming to be the sole custodian of India’s freedom movement,” Prasad said.