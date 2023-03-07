Rahul Gandhi has sought to shame India’s democracy, polity, parliamentary system from foreign land, says BJP

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Tuesday accused Rahul Gandhi of “insulting” India’s democracy, Parliament, and political system in his comments made from London.

Addressing the media from the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi, Prasad said: “The BJP would like to very emphatically state with great agony that Mr. Rahul Gandhi has sought to shame India’s Democracy, India’s Polity, India’s Parliament, India’s Judicial System and her Strategic Security from a foreign land.”

He termed Gandhi’s comments “utterly shameful,” saying: “It’s utterly shameful that Rahul Gandhi, from a foreign land, has tried to hurt the spirits of India’s consensus on the subject that no foreign country must intervene in India’s internal affairs.”

The Congress leader, in his speech at Cambridge University in London, criticised BJP for stifling protests, attacking minorities and adversely affecting India’s democratic principles.

“Indian democracy is under pressure, is under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India and we are navigating that space. What is happening is that the institutional framework which is required for a democracy — Parliament, a free press, the judiciary — just the idea of mobilisation, just the idea of moving around … these are all getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy,” Rahul Gandhi said during his speech.