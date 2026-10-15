‘Going to become PM, but beating party workers’: BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s faux pas

BJP MP Ravi Kishan made a gaffe while launching an attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, for allegedly elbowing a party worker during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“It is unfortunate that he is elbowing his own party workers. You are going to become the Prime Minister, but elbowing your own workers,” Ravi Kishan said while speaking to reporters.

The BJP MP from Gorakhpur then goes on to attack Gandhi for dreaming of becoming a “Kohnibaaz (elbowing) Prime Minister”.