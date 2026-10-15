‘Going to become PM, but beating party workers’: BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s faux pas

BJP MP Ravi Kishan made a gaffe while launching an attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, for allegedly elbowing a party worker during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
“It is unfortunate that he is elbowing his own party workers. You are going to become the Prime Minister, but elbowing your own workers,” Ravi Kishan said while speaking to reporters.
The BJP MP from Gorakhpur then goes on to attack Gandhi for dreaming of becoming a “Kohnibaaz (elbowing) Prime Minister”.
“If you ever become a prime minister in your life, how many elbows will you throw at the country then?” Kishan asked. His remarks have now gone viral on social media.
The BJP MP was reacting to a video going around on social media, shared by BJP handles, purportedly showing Rahul Gandhi elbowing a party worker during a march against Gyanesh Kumar. The incident is said to have taken place on Tuesday.
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He also took a dig at Gandhi’s Prime Ministerial ambitions, stressing “if” he becomes Prime Minister after 2037. “If you ever become Prime Minister, how many elbows will you throw then?” he asked.
Earlier this week, Kishan had accused Gandhi of “losing his mental balance” over the same Rahul Gandhi videos on social media.
Speaking to reporters in Raipur, Kishan accused the Opposition of disrupting public life after failing to defeat the BJP in elections. He also questioned its allegations of vote theft and irregularities in electronic voting machines, saying that the protests were inconveniencing ordinary people, including patients travelling in ambulances and misleading the youth of the country.