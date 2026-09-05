‘Why blame anyone? Democracy allows protests’: BJP leader Ram Madhav on Gen Z protests

They were called Gen Z, millennials and even “Gillennials”. But the young people who gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in July had a simpler identity, citizens raising concerns they wanted the government to address. Following the youth-led protest, BJP leader Ram Madhav in an interview with the Indian Express pushed back against attempts to blame or categorise young protesters saying protests are a legit way of expressing grievances in a democracy.

“Why should anyone blame anyone else? In a democracy, there can be protests. Democracy allows you to publicly express your concerns, your grievances. It happens,” Madhav told The Indian Express.