BJP rakes up Sonia Gandhi’s citizenship after Cong slams govt over Padma Shri to Adnan Sami

The Modi government’s decision to confer the Padma Shri on Pakistani-origin singer Adnan Sami has led to an uproar from Opposition parties, with Congress questioning the merit of the award and NCP calling it an “insult”.

Hitting back at the Opposition, BJP raked up the citizenship of Congress president Sonia Gandhi while asking if the party only likes Muslims who are “against” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India and its institutions.

Countering Congress’ criticism over Sami’s father’s background as a Pakistani Air Force pilot, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Sonia Gandhi’s father was “associated” with the regimes of Italian dictator Mussolini and Germany’s Hitler.

“If his father’s background is held against him by some ‘liberals’ and opposition parties for criticising the Padma award to him, then the Congress should answer as to why Gandhi was given Indian citizenship,” PTI quoted Patra as saying.

Weighing in on the issue, Sami said he “first came in ‘legally’ as opposed to ‘jumped’ and lived ‘legally’ for 18 years in India before becoming a ‘legal citizen!”

& while ur at it ‘Mr. Lawyer’ know the meaning of ‘JUST JUMPED BORDER’..Perhaps ur ‘Trial-Expired-Brain’ (which u didn’t renew) didn’t know that I firstly came in “legally” as opposed to ‘jumped’ & secondly, lived ‘legally’ for 18 years in India before becoming a ‘legal citizen! — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 27, 2020

“Did they teach you in Berkley that a son is to be held accountable or penalised for the acts of his parents?” Sami asked Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, who had earlier stated that the singer’s “recognition was due to his sycophancy”.

Hey kid, did you get ur brain from a ‘Clearance Sale’ or from a second hand novelty store?

Did they teach u in Berkley that a son is to be held accountable or penalised for the acts of his parents? And ur a lawyer?😳

Is that what u learned in law school? Good luck with that!😂 https://t.co/s1mgusEdDr — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 26, 2020

The NCP termed it as an “insult” to the 130 crore Indians and a “damage control” act by the NDA government “facing questions” over the CAA, NRC and NPR. “If anyone from Pakistan chants ‘Jai Modi’, he can now get citizenship of India as well as a Padma Shri award. Selection of Sami for the award is a damage control exercise,” Maharashtra Minorities Development Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

Sami was one of the 118 people whose names were announced on Saturday for the Padma Shri awards, with the Ministry of Home Affairs list showing his home state as Maharashtra. Read the full list here

Sami, born in London to a Pakistani Air force veteran, applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a citizen of the country in January 2016.

