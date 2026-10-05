Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri not on list as BJP names 8 Rajya Sabha candidates

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, whose term in the Upper House is at an end, was not on the list of nominees, which party insiders indicated shows the Central Council of Ministers is due for a shakeup.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday announced its eight picks for the October 16 Rajya Sabha poll in Uttar Pradesh, fielding two women candidates.

Former Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and Shruti Gangwar, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar’s daughter and a prominent member of the Uttar Pradesh BJP, were among the party’s nominees in the politically important state.

Dharampal Singh, Radhakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, and Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan were the others.

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Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, whose term in the Upper House is at an end, was not on the list of nominees, which party insiders indicated shows the Central Council of Ministers is due for a shakeup.