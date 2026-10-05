Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri not on list as BJP names 8 Rajya Sabha candidates

Ten Rajya Sabha seats are falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh, eight of which are currently held by the BJP, while the SP and the BSP hold one each.

Written by: Jatin Anand
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 5, 2026 03:38 PM IST
Hardeep-Singh-Puri_Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, whose term in the Upper House is at an end, was not on the list of nominees, which party insiders indicated shows the Central Council of Ministers is due for a shakeup.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday announced its eight picks for the October 16 Rajya Sabha poll in Uttar Pradesh, fielding two women candidates.

Former Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and Shruti Gangwar, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar’s daughter and a prominent member of the Uttar Pradesh BJP, were among the party’s nominees in the politically important state.

Dharampal Singh, Radhakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, and Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan were the others.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, whose term in the Upper House is at an end, was not on the list of nominees, which party insiders indicated shows the Central Council of Ministers is due for a shakeup.

Ten seats are falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh, eight of which are currently held by the BJP, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) hold one each.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 17 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments