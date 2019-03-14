BJP Rajya Sabha MP’s son held with drugs

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sampatiya Uikey’s son Satendra was arrested for allegedly carrying smack in Mandla on Wednesday. The 22-year-old and his two friends were going in a four-wheeler when the police tried to stop them near Polytechnic Square in the town. Instead of stopping, they sped away, forcing the police to chase them.

Mandla SP RRS Parihar said the parliamentarian’s son and two others were arrested for carrying the contraband. He said they would be produced before a local court on Thursday.

Parihar said the police had stepped up security after the general elections were announced. He said the three were caught with small packets of the contraband. They have been booked under the NDPS Act.