Rajya Sabha polls: BJP fields Dinesh Arya from Uttarakhand, Koel Mallick from Bengal

The BJP Sunday announced Dinesh Arya and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and actor Rukmini alias Koel Mallick as its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Uttarakhand and West Bengal, respectively.

Biennial elections for 11 Rajya Sabha seats, 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand, are scheduled for October 16, alongside a bypoll in West Bengal. Mallick will contest the West Bengal bypoll to retain the seat after joining the BJP following the TMC’s defeat in the Assembly elections.

Arya, an organisational leader with ties to both the RSS and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, currently serves as vice chairperson of the state’s Water Resources Management and Regulatory Commission, a position equivalent to a state Cabinet minister.