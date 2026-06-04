Old hands,1 turncoat: BJP names candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

As many as 34 seats in the Rajya Sabha will go to polls due to the retirement of the sitting members. (File Photo, enhanced with AI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced 11 candidates for the upcoming biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha which included both trusted party hands and recent entrant Biju Janata Dal (BJD) rebel Debashish Samantaray for a bypoll in Odisha.

In addition to two prominent women leaders — the BJP’s Manipur president A Sharda Devi and national general secretary Alka Gurjar — the list also included national secretary Tarun Chugh and Rajasthan strongman Satish Poonia.

BJP sources said these picks underlined the party’s commitment to rewarding loyal party hands who had dedicated their lives to the party and its organisation since their formative years.