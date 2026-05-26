Why BJP’s Rajya Sabha call has spooked JMM ahead of June 18 election

Political activity over the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in Jharkhand intensified after the BJP announced that it would field a candidate and expressed confidence of winning. The state’s ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has now written to the Election Commission, alleging the possibility of horse-trading and attempts to influence legislators through external pressure.

Elections will be held on June 18 for two Rajya Sabha seats. The BJP took the decision to field a candidate for one of the seats in a meeting of its state election committee held on Monday under the chairmanship of state president Aditya Sahu. Addressing the media after the meeting, BJP state general secretary Amar Kumar Bauri said the party would not only field a candidate, but was confident of securing victory.