BJP raises harassment row, AAP welcomes Dalit face

In first reactions to Congress naming Charanjit Singh Channi the next Punjab chief minister, BJP on Sunday raked up a controversy when an IAS officer in 2018 had alleged that he had sent her an inappropriate text. While main opposition Aam Aadmi Party welcomed the appointment of Channi, a Dalit, to the top post, the Shiromani Akali Dal did not issue any statement.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya, in a tweet said, “Congress’s CM pick Charanjit Channi faces action in a 3-year-old MeToo case. He had allegedly sent an inappropriate text to a woman IAS officer in 2018. It was covered up but the case resurfaced when Punjab Women’s Commission sent notice. Well done, Rahul.”

The issue had resurfaced in May this year when Punjab Women’s Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati threatened to go on a hunger strike if the state government failed to apprise her within a week of its stand on the “inappropriate text” message allegedly sent by Channi, who was then a minister in the Capt Amarinder Singh government. Gulati had said she had written to the chief secretary seeking the government’s action taken report.

The AAP congratulated Channi on being named new Punjab CM and said that hopes that he “will fulfill all the promises made by the Congress in 2017, as party has not been able to deliver on a single promise in the last four-and-a-half years”.

While SAD did not react officially, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had on Saturday said that change of guard won’t save Congress.