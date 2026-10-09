‘What happened overnight?’ BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over Elon Musk reply

The BJP Friday accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of “championing” Elon Musk’s cause after the Congress leader exchanged posts with the billionaire over delays in licensing his Starlink satellite internet service in India.
Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Ram Madhav asserted that spectrum allocation would follow a “transparent and non-discriminatory” process.
Musk, in a post on X Wednesday, accused unnamed “oligarchs” of obstructing Starlink’s India launch to protect their market dominance. The SpaceX founder alleged the delay was intended “to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people”, adding, “You can guess who they are,” without identifying anyone.
Musk wrote another post Thursday evening. “Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license? Is Ambani the real boss of India?”
To this, Gandhi replied, saying, “Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy.”
Musk responded with “Thank you, Rahul. This is indeed troubling.”
Thank you, Rahul.
This is indeed troubling.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2026
‘This is the Modi Government’
Madhav, in response, sought to remind Musk that he is “not dealing with a banana republic” but “a big country which is respected, whose leadership is respected globally.”
The BJP leader also sought to underline that when it came to spectrum allocation, everything “will happen in a transparent and non-discriminatory way.”
“You should also be respectful towards this country and its leadership. Here there is a proper system, a non-discriminatory system in place to allocate spectrum…Mr. Musk was seeking to ridicule some of our leaders as oligarchs. Even Jio and Airtel, along with Starlink, are also waiting. In a very non-discriminatory way, the Government of India will take its decision at an appropriate time,” he said.
Taking on Gandhi, he said it was surprising that he who “always used to accuse us of surrendering before the American leadership, before Musk, today, he has become a big champion of Elon Musk’s cause.”
“The whole country would like to know what happened overnight. He should explain to the country. As far as the spectrum issue is concerned, we have seen that under the UPA government, their leaders were involved in spectrum-related corruption cases. The spectrum was sold indiscriminately, leading to huge corruption allegations. This is the Modi Government,” he added.
Centre’s statement
On Thursday, the Centre defended its satellite communications licensing policy, saying it follows a fair and non-discriminatory process, a day after Musk accused “certain oligarchs” of holding up Starlink’s India launch to protect their monopoly.
In a statement, the Ministry of Communications said no applicant had yet been cleared to launch satellite communication services in India. It added that all providers must meet the country’s security requirements before receiving authorisation.
Starlink’s India launch remains held up by regulatory clearances, particularly security requirements, despite the company’s claims that it has adapted its operations to comply with Indian rules.
Speaking at the India Mobile Congress Wednesday, SpaceX’s vice-president of Starlink Business Operations, Lauren Dreyer, said the company had built its India operations around local security and regulatory requirements, with safeguards at every level and provisions to keep Indian users’ data within the country.