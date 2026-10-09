‘What happened overnight?’ BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over Elon Musk reply

Ram Madhav also sought to underline that when it came to spectrum allocation, everything “will happen in a transparent and non-discriminatory way." (File Photo)

The BJP Friday accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of “championing” Elon Musk’s cause after the Congress leader exchanged posts with the billionaire over delays in licensing his Starlink satellite internet service in India.

Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Ram Madhav asserted that spectrum allocation would follow a “transparent and non-discriminatory” process.

Musk, in a post on X Wednesday, accused unnamed “oligarchs” of obstructing Starlink’s India launch to protect their market dominance. The SpaceX founder alleged the delay was intended “to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people”, adding, “You can guess who they are,” without identifying anyone.

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Musk wrote another post Thursday evening. “Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license? Is Ambani the real boss of India?”