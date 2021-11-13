BJP blames Rahul, Congress for violence in Maharashtra

The BJP on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders of making “false” statements against Hindus. Saffron party leaders claimed that by creating differences in society, Congress leaders were triggering violence like the one that took place in Maharashtra’s Amravati recently.

“From the statements made by Rahul Gandhi, it is clear that he has a lot of hatred for Hindus… A false news was spread that masjids were broken in Tripura. It triggered violence in Maharashtra. But investigation proved that the news was baseless,” BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhhanshu Trivedi said.

A day after the party criticised Rahul for drawing a distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva, at a training programme organised in Maharashtra’s Wardha, Trivedi said, “We would like to know if you were training your workers or was it a training session against the Hindus? Or was it a campaign to incite communal differences and violence?” he said.

A curfew was imposed in Amravati on Saturday after violence broke out in the city following protests by members of the minority community over alleged incidents in Tripura.

Trivedi said Congress leaders’ comments attacking Hindutva were part of a conspiracy. The BJP has been on the offensive after Congress leader Salman Khurshid compared Hindutva, a term associated with the RSS-BJP ideology, with terrorist Islamist organisations.

Stating that “Shivaji’s rule – which contained Mughal attempts to conquer India – was also associated with Hinduism,” Trivedi said leaders like Rahul Gandhi cannot comprehend the concept and asked him to read up the works of Congress stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru in his Discovery of India wrote that the word ‘Hindu’ can be understood in the broader context of the Indian identity and should not be viewed narrowly.

Trivedi alleged India was “partly a Muslim nation” – with a brief exception during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time – before the Narendra Modi-led BJP regime took over the reins of the country. “The decision of the Supreme Court was overturned in Parliament to put the provisions of sharia above the Constitution. Be it the Haj subsidy or instant talaq. It was not like that even in Islamic countries… This shows this all is in the DNA of the Congress,” Trivedi said.

“The Supreme Court judgment was overruled to give primacy to sharia provisions,” Trivedi said in an apparent reference to the Rajiv Gandhi-led government formulating a law to override the apex court’s order in the Shah Bano case.

The BJP leader took a swipe at Congress leaders and referred to their use of terms like ‘Hindu Taliban’ and ‘Hindu terrorism’. “These are the same people who do not want a proud India to bloom in all its glory, and are trying to stop its rise,” he said.