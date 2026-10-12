BJP questions Rahul Gandhi’s ‘silence’ on Congress MP’s dismissal from JNU

The BJP on Sunday questioned Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s “silence” on the dismissal of Congress MP Bimol Akoijam from JNU over alleged sexual harassment of 11 students. The party also attacked the Congress MP over his claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a “full-scale attack” on Tamil language and culture.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress’s top leadership of adopting double standards on the issue of respect for women.

Demanding Akoijam’s suspension from the Congress, Swaraj asked the LoP and the Congress whether “smash the patriarchy” was “merely political rhetoric and a political slogan for them”.