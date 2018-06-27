BJP questions Rahul Gandhi’s silence over IT notice to Robert Vadra

“Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on the income tax notice to Vadra and why didn’t he call it out,” Patra asked. (AP Phpto) “Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on the income tax notice to Vadra and why didn’t he call it out,” Patra asked. (AP Phpto)

Bringing up the issue of income tax notice to Robert Vadra, BJP leader Sambit Patra on Monday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi questioning his silence in the matter involving his brother-in-law. “Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on the income tax notice to Vadra and why didn’t he call it out,” the BJP spokesperson asked.

Robert Vadra and his company Skylight Hospitality were served a notice by the Income Tax department asking to pay arrears worth Rs 25 Crore for the year 2010-11, Patra said. Claiming that the law is now catching up with the corrupt in the country, he said, “Fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya and Robert Vadra, the epitome of corruption during the Congress-led UPA government, are now feeling the heat of the law. They are feeling insecure.”

Taking a dig at the Congress party, he said that Vijay Mallya and Robert Vadra both violated the law and flourished during the Congress-led UPA government. He also commented on the liquor baron saying Vijay Mallya has travelled a long way from being “the king of good times to poster boy of bank default.”

“Fugitive tycoon Mallya was happy during the UPA era and sad now. Now you can judge how we treat a defaulter and how the UPA treated them,” he said. Patra also alleged that Mallya, in a letter to P Chidambaram in 2013, sought favours from Congress leader with regards to loan disbursals.

With PTI inputs

