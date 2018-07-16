On Rahul Gandhi asking PM to support Women’s Reservation Bill, BJP sees Congress’ double standards

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for support to Women’s Reservation Bill, the BJP on Monday attacked the Congress for adopting double standards on the bill saying the party supports the bill on one side while it joins hands with those who are opposed to it. Union minister Prakash Javadekar sought to know whether the Congress could ensure letters of support for the bill from its own allies.

“This shows the double standard of Congress as it is in alliance with those who opposed the legislation,” Javadekar said.

Referring to the Congress’ grand alliance with the RJD, who has been opposing the bill, Javadekar said, “It is Congress which is sitting with those opposed to the bill. It is Congress which is in alliance with those who had opposed the Women Reservation Bill. So will now Congress come out of the alliance or will it get the letters of support from those parties?”

Our PM says he’s a crusader for women’s empowerment? Time for him to rise above party politics, walk-his-talk & have the Women’s Reservation Bill passed by Parliament. The Congress offers him its unconditional support. Attached is my letter to the PM. #MahilaAakrosh pic.twitter.com/IretXFFvvK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2018

The development comes just hours after the Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote to prime minister Narendra Modi seeking his support for the bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament. “I write to you to request your support to ensure the passage of the women’s reservation bill in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament,” Gandhi wrote in his letter to the prime minister.

The bill has been stalled in the Lok Sabha for over eight years on one pretext or the other, Gandhi wrote. He added that the BJP appeared to have second thoughts about the bill, though it was one of its key promises in its 2014 election manifesto.

In 2017, then Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged PM Modi to take advantage of the majority enjoyed by the BJP in Lok Sabha and pass the long-pending bill. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010 when the Congress was in power.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd