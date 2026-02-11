When Omar Abdullah suggested expunging his own ‘unparliamentary’ remarks in J&K Assembly

In a rare gesture, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asked for his “unparliamentary” remarks to be expunged.

Omar was referring to remarks he made in the House on Tuesday. The softening of his stance came as the BJP continued to protest through Question Hour, even refusing to list its questions.

Seeking to have the remarks expunged, Omar said that at times one gets “swayed by emotions”. “I regret if they felt bad about what I had said yesterday,” he said.

Without naming him, Omar, speaking ahead of a discussion on budgetary allocations to the health, education and social welfare departments, referred to Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma’s counters in the House. He alleged that while he “had only spoken about them without dragging anyone else’s name, their field commander, while leaving the House, even involved my parents and late grandfather”.