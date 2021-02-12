BJP promises to open ‘Smart Kisan Markets’ to benefit farmers in 31-point manifesto

Amid ongoing protests by farmers against the three agri-laws passed by the government, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in its 31-point election manifesto for the upcoming city MC elections, on Thursday promised to open ‘Smart Kisan Markets’ which will allow farmers to sell their produce easily. The party also promised to make the civic bodies free of corruption.

Meanwhile, a group of youngsters, in support of farmers, held a protest outside the office where the BJP leaders were releasing the manifesto. The protest was dispersed following police intervention.

Releasing the manifesto in Sector 79, BJP state secretary, Subash Sharma, said the party has decided to open small ‘Kisan Markets’ in the city which will allow farmers to sell their produce directly. “These will be modern markets where the farmers can sell their produce,” Sharma added.

Listing other works the party wants to carry out if voted to power, Sharma said that he had observed that the civic body was marred by corruption and eradicating corruption at all levels in the day-to-day functioning will be their other top priority.

“Online live telecast of MC house meetings, proper delimitation of wards, building new parks in villages which have come under the jurisdiction of MC, installation of street lights in new areas, construction of another cremation ground and starting an app for citizen feedback on various issues concerning the city shall be other top priorities,” stated Sharma.

Protest in support of farmers

While the BJP leaders were releasing the party’s manifesto, a group of youngsters, holding flags of farmers unity, staged a protest and raised slogans against the three controversial agri-laws.

The youngsters said they had come from the neighbouring villages and wanted to hold the protest against the party. The protestors also tried to stop the vehicles of BJP leaders when they were leaving the area.

Police personnel later stopped the protestors.