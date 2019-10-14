Man who recommended high taxes won Nobel: BJP MP Anant Hegde on Abhijit Banerjee

Hours after Abhijit Banerjee was named as one of the three recipients of the 2019 Nobel Prize in economics, BJP MP Anant Hegde described him as the “man who recommended inflation and tax rates to be raised” in the country.

He also targeted Rahul Gandhi who had roped in the economist ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Abhijit was part of the team which formulated Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), a signature income transfer scheme of the Congress.

Hegde tweeted, “Yes, the man who recommended inflation & tax rates to be raised for our country via Pappu, has been recognized and awarded Nobel Prize 2019. Pappu can really feel proud of his #NYAY proponent while the poor nation missed out the benefits!”

Yes, the man who recommended #inflation & #tax rates to be raised for our country via #Pappu, has been recognized and awarded #NobelPrize2019. Pappu can really feel proud of his #NYAY proponent while the poor nation missed out the benefits!!!!!!!!!! — Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) October 14, 2019

Congratulating Banerjee on winning the Nobel, Gandhi revealed that the economist had helped conceptualise Nyay.

“Abhijit helped conceptualise NYAY that had the power to destroy poverty and boost the Indian economy. Instead, we now have Modinomics, that’s destroying the economy and boosting poverty,” Gandhi tweeted.

BJP’s IT department in-charge Amit Malviya was quick to hit back, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Banerjee “without any ifs and buts despite knowing that he has been a critic”.

“Here is PM Modi congratulating Abhijit Banerjee without any ifs and buts despite knowing that he has been a critic. And Rahul Gandhi is not only politicizing Abhijit’s Nobel prize but also using it to attack PM Modi. I know it is tough but will Rahul ever learn to be graceful?” he tweeted.

PM Modi had congratulated Abhijit saying, “he has made notable contributions in the field of poverty alleviation.” He also congratulated Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for winning the prestigious Nobel.