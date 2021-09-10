BJP fields lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal from Bhabanipur to take on Mamata Banerjee

The BJP on Friday chose its youth wing leader and advocate Priyanka Tibrewal to take on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur constituency, which goes for polls along with two other seats on September 30.

The party picked Milan Ghosh for Samserganj and Sujit Das for Jangipur constituencies. The counting of these by polls will take place on October 3.

Tibrewal is the vice president of BJP’s youth wing in West Bengal. According to party sources, Tibrewal has been an active and vocal young leader of the party in the state. She was one of the petitioners in the post poll violence cases in the Calcutta high court. The court had ordered a CBI probe into the violence, which the BJP considered as a victory for its stance.

According to party leaders, the BJP wants to see that the party candidate consolidates its cadre vote to register a good turnout against the Chief Minister in Bhabanipur.

In the high-pitched election campaign in West Bengal in the March-April elections, Banerjee had moved out of her traditional Bhabanipur seat to fight in Nandigram but had lost to his former close associate Suvendhu Adhikari who contested on a BJP ticket. Adhikari won even as Banerjee’s TMC swept the polls and returned to power. Banerjee, who took oath as the chief minister despite her defeat, has time till November 5 to get elected to the Assembly.

The Election Commission had adjourned the polling in Jangipur and Samserganj after one of the candidates each in these constituencies died of Covid-19 ahead of the April 26 polling.