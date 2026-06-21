BJP president’s first visit to state ahead of 2027 polls: Nitin Nabin promises drug-free Punjab under double-engine BJP govt

Eye on Assembly polls in Punjab next year, BJP president Nitin Nabin commenced his three-day visit to the state on Saturday with a promise to bring benefits of central welfare schemes under a “double-engine” BJP government.
Nabin, along with BJP Punjab unit president Kewal Singh Dhillon, attended a meeting of the state core committee where he said the party has “a clear vision” for Punjab which is focused on making it drug-free.
During the meeting, Nabin held detailed discussions on strengthening the BJP’s organisation down to the booth level, formulating the roadmap for upcoming programmes and reviewing the “prevailing political and organisational situation in the state”.
A senior party leader pointed out that this was not the first organisational stint of Nabin in Punjab. As president of the BJP’s yuva morcha, he had camped in the state during the 2012 Assembly polls.
Earlier in the day, the BJP president visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar where he offered prayers and performed seva by cleaning utensils. He also visited the Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Sri Ram Tirath Temple.
Drawing a link between his home state Bihar and Punjab, Nabin said: “I have come from Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, which is also my karmabhoomi. It is my privilege to have the opportunity to visit this land of the Gurus, pay obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib, and offer prayers here,” he said.
“This sacred place has its own glorious history, which has given Punjab a distinct identity and stature across the country and the world,” said the BJP leader.
“The way Maharaja Ranjit Singh gave this city and state a unique identity, we all want to build Punjab of his dreams and for that I prayed,” he said.
The BJP president said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is advancing rapidly on the path of development, and Punjab too should achieve new milestones of growth and prosperity.
He said the party has “a clear vision for Punjab and it firmly believes that only a double-engine BJP government” led by PM Modi can make the state drug-free.
Later in the evening, Nabin, accompanied by BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Kewal Singh Dhillon, took out a roadshow in Jalandhar.
It is Nabin’s first visit to Punjab after taking over as the BJP’s national president. During his three-day tour, he will participate in a series of religious, social and organisational programmes in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.