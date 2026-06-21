BJP president’s first visit to state ahead of 2027 polls: Nitin Nabin promises drug-free Punjab under double-engine BJP govt

Eye on Assembly polls in Punjab next year, BJP president Nitin Nabin commenced his three-day visit to the state on Saturday with a promise to bring benefits of central welfare schemes under a “double-engine” BJP government.

Nabin, along with BJP Punjab unit president Kewal Singh Dhillon, attended a meeting of the state core committee where he said the party has “a clear vision” for Punjab which is focused on making it drug-free.

During the meeting, Nabin held detailed discussions on strengthening the BJP’s organisation down to the booth level, formulating the roadmap for upcoming programmes and reviewing the “prevailing political and organisational situation in the state”.