BJP president Nitin Nabin chairs meeting on party’s youth outreach plan

BJP president Nitin Nabin held a crucial meeting with party leaders Saturday to discuss the proposed outreach to Gen Z and youth, sources said.

According to sources, BJP leaders, mostly young faces from organisational ranks as well as some ministers from party-ruled states, were part of the meeting where it was stressed that youth outreach was a continuous process and required to be done through small gatherings instead of large ones.

Leaders, including BJP national general secretaries Smriti Irani, Vinod Tawde, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, MPs Ravi Kishan, Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya and Sandeep Pathak, Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, Chhattisgarh Finance Minister O P Choudhary and BJYM chief Hemang Joshi were present, said sources, adding that the meeting mainly focused on seeking feedback in the form of suggestions regarding the outreach to different sections of youth across categories ranging from students to professionals.