Sunday, February 27, 2022
BJP President JP Nadda’s Twitter account hacked

A tweet asking for cryptocurrency donations for Russia was seen in Nadda's Twitter account.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 27, 2022 10:48:01 am
BJP President JP Nadda (File)

BJP president JP Nadda’s Twitter account was hacked Sunday morning. A tweet asking for cryptocurrency donations for Ukraine was posted from Nadda’s Twitter account, according to a screenshot shared by news agency ANI.

“Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum,” one of the tweets read.

The tweet was deleted a few minutes later and his access was restored.

Several politcal leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal handle were targeted by hackers in the past.

In December last year, the Centre’s cyber security win CERT-In ordered a high-level inquiry after hackers posted a tweet from PM Modi’s handle claiming that India has “officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender”.

Live Blog

