BJP President JP Nadda’s Twitter account hacked

BJP president JP Nadda’s Twitter account was hacked Sunday morning. A tweet asking for cryptocurrency donations for Ukraine was posted from Nadda’s Twitter account, according to a screenshot shared by news agency ANI.

“Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum,” one of the tweets read.

The tweet was deleted a few minutes later and his access was restored.

BJP national president JP Nadda’s Twitter account hacked. pic.twitter.com/AdZ3fh7pd3 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

Several politcal leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal handle were targeted by hackers in the past.

In December last year, the Centre’s cyber security win CERT-In ordered a high-level inquiry after hackers posted a tweet from PM Modi’s handle claiming that India has “officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender”.