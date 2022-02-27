BJP President JP Nadda’s Twitter account hacked

Updated: February 27, 2022 10:48:01 am
BJP president JP Nadda’s Twitter account was hacked Sunday morning. A tweet asking for cryptocurrency donations for Ukraine was posted from Nadda’s Twitter account, according to a screenshot shared by news agency ANI.
“Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum,” one of the tweets read.
The tweet was deleted a few minutes later and his access was restored.
BJP national president JP Nadda’s Twitter account hacked. pic.twitter.com/AdZ3fh7pd3
— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022
Several politcal leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal handle were targeted by hackers in the past.
In December last year, the Centre’s cyber security win CERT-In ordered a high-level inquiry after hackers posted a tweet from PM Modi’s handle claiming that India has “officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender”.
