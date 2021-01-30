BJP president JP Nadda affirms party’s alliance to continue with AIADMK for TN Assembly polls

BJP president J P Nadda, who is in the state on a one-day visit, earlier in the day, chaired a core committee meeting of the party. (Photo: Twitter @Jagat Prakash Nadda)

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda Saturday affirmed that his party’s alliance with the AIADMK would continue for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, news agency PTI reported.

“I would like to share with you and declare here that the BJP has decided that in the coming times, BJP along with AIADMK and other like-minded parties will contest the elections,” Nadda said in a public meeting in Madurai.

The BJP president, who is on a one-day visit to the state, earlier in the day, chaired a core committee meeting of the party and then interacted with the social media volunteers of the party in Madurai.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated projects like the defence corridor for Tamil Nadu while the state was ‘ignored’ during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance regime. Praising Tamil as the world’s oldest language, Nadda, who is here on a one day visit, said when the right person assumed the right place, it led to right decisions.

Dwelling on Tamil, he said the Tamil people had a unique combination of entrepreneurship, economic and cultural ethos. The BJP top leader’s Tamil pitch assumes significance Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had some days back alleged that the saffron party had no respect for Tamil language and culture.

Nadda praised Madurai as a ‘pious land,’ home of Goddess Meenakshi and recalled the link the temple city has with

Mahatma Gandhi, who decided to use only dhoti during his visit here.

(With PTI inputs)