BJP presented distorted facts about MLA death, Mamata writes to Kovind

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, claiming that the BJP may have presented “distorted facts” to him about the death of an MLA and party member in West Bengal.

This comes a day after a BJP delegation met the President and sought a CBI probe into the death of Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Ray, who was found hanging near his home in North Dinajpur district Monday. Ray won the Hemtabad (reserved) seat on a CPM ticket in 2016 but later joined the BJP. He had not resigned from the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Nilay Singh, a resident of Malda, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the case and produced in a court, which sent him to police custody for 10 days.

The BJP delegation had told the President that Ray’s “murder” is another one in a long series of “political killings” in the state and sought dismissal of the Trinamool Congress government.

On Wednesday, a Trinamool Congress delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien called on the President and submitted the letter by Banerjee.

The Chief Minister has said in her letter that the “suspected suicide” by the BJP leader was being wrongly portrayed as a “political case” by the opposition party.

