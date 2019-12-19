CAA protest: As Congress attacks govt, BJP releases old Manmohan Singh’s video on citizenship

“After the partition of our country, minorities in countries like Bangladesh have faced persecution,” Singh said. “After the partition of our country, minorities in countries like Bangladesh have faced persecution,” Singh said.

As Congress continues to protest against new citizenship law, an old video of former PM Manmohan Singh was circulated by the BJP Thursday in which he is heard advocating for citizenship to minorities from Bangladesh.

In the one minute and eight seconds video posted on Twitter, the former prime minister in Rajya Sabha said: “After the partition of our country, minorities in countries like Bangladesh have faced persecution. And it is our moral obligation that if circumstances force people – these unfortunate people – to seek refuge in our country, our approach to granting citizenship to these unfortunate persons should be most liberal”. Citizenship Act protests LIVE Updates

“I sincerely hope that the honourable deputy home minister will bear this in mind in charting out the future course of action with regard to the citizenship Act,” he said.

As Singh concluded his speech, the then Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Najma Heptullah is heard telling L K Advani, the then deputy prime minister, that minorities in Pakistan were also suffering and they too should be taken care of.

The archive footage is from a debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was brought by then Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government in 2003.

There have been widespread protests held across India against the CAA, according to which, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.

