BJP to organise poetry events in memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, says Amit Shah

In order to pay tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the BJP will organise poetry events across the country, party chief Amit Shah said on Thursday. Party workers will host poetry events at 4,000 places across all legislative assemblies and parliamentary constituencies on September 16, during which audio recordings of Vajpayee’s poems will be played, Shah told reporters.

He described this event as “Kaviyanjali” — paying tributes to Vajpayee by reciting his poems and organising poetry events. Another event will start from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will continue till the birth anniversary of party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on September 25, Shah said.

Week-long social-work activities will be organised at 20,000 places, in which medical camps, vaccination of children and cleanliness drives will be carried out in slums.

