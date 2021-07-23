BJP plans temple runs of top leaders on Guru Purnima

On Guru Purnima, Saturday, BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh will visit temples and maths across Uttarakhand to honour priests and gurus and seek their blessings. The state party leadership has also directed district units to make a list of all the temples and maths in their areas for visits by top leaders.

However, the party sought to dissociate the temple visits from the upcoming Assembly elections. BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “Outside of politics, the BJP is steadfast in discharging its social responsibility of preserving our cultural and spiritual heritage. ”

However, party insiders said the ‘Guru Purnima Mahotsav’ has been timed to send out some political messages ahead of the polls next year. Since most of the priests and gurus at these temples and maths are Brahmins, the Mahotsav could be the BJP’s way of stealing a march over rivals Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress in reaching out to the community.

Secondly the priests and seers at these shrines have devotees far and wide and honouring them could translate into votes.