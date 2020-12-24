BJP plans outreach to get PM farm message across Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Delhi BJP will set up screens in 280 municipal wards across the city on Friday to telecast Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual meeting with farmers. Party members have been asked to ensure a gathering of at least 200 people in each place.

The PM will interact with farmers from six states as part of an event to release the next installment of financial benefits under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). The event will be held virtually at noon and will be telecast live.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said LED screens will be installed in all wards, and BJP workers will be present to discuss work done by the party for farmers across the country. “It will start an hour before the PM’s interaction.” BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, in a letter to the state unit, said office bearers should distribute pamphlets on benefits of the farm bills to people at the venues.

“The programme should start an hour before the address and public representatives should discuss beneficial schemes started by Modi government for the farmers…,” it reads.

The letter also states that the programme should be organised at all Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and cooperative organisations to ensure maximum participation.

“The programme should be widely publicised through various social media and other platforms… a report along with the photograph to be sent to the Central office as well as uploaded on Saral portal,” it reads.

Delhi BJP vice-president Ashok Goel said the plan is to gather 200-250 people in every mandal. Since Friday is also former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, a floral tribute at Atal Nyas and other places will also be held, followed by a blood donation camp and other activities, he said.

Delhi BJP media department head Naveen Kumar said, “In some places, central ministers like Hardeep Puri, Nirmala Sitharaman will be present, for which an itinerary is being prepared by the state unit.”

A letter by the Agriculture Minister discussing benefits of the new bills will also be distributed, he said.

