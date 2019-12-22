BJP plans big campaign to spread ‘truth’ about CAA

J P Nadda held a party meet on Saturday. J P Nadda held a party meet on Saturday.

The BJP on Saturday announced that it will run a nationwide campaign in the next 10 days to “expose” the “conspiracy” of the Congress, the TMC and the Left parties to “spread hatred and violence” in the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Addressing the media, BJP national general secretary Bhupinder Yadav said the party will go door-to-door as part of its nationwide campaign and connect with 3 crore families of all religious following to expose the “repeated lies” and “politics of rumours and confusion” by the opposition parties.

He said there will be more than more than 1,000 rallies, including participation of people who had come to India fleeing persecution in their countries, and 250 press conferences will be organised acrtoss the country.

Earlier, addressing a meeting of BJP office-bearers, party’s working president J P Nadda asked them to “expose” the “double standards” of the Congress on the issue.

He accused the Congress of doing politics of “appeasement” in the cover of protesting against the citizenship law. Nadda claimed that the language of the Congress is similar to that of Pakistan, and this similarity of thought is dangerous for the nation.

He recalled that while speaking in Parliament on December 18, 2003, Manmohan Singh had urged the then Deputy Prime Minister, L K Advani, to adopt a more liberal approach to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from countries such as Bangladesh. Nadda said the Congress had taken the initiative to settle Hindus who came to India from Pakistan in Gujarat and Rajasthan but the same party is practicing the politics of “lies and confusion” after the Narendra Modi government brought the law for persecuted minorities (in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan).

As per the Nehru-Liaquat pact of 1950, Nadda said, both India and Pakistan had to secure the rights of their minorities. However, compared to 1951, the population of Hindus had come down considerably in Pakistan and Bangladesh, while in India the population of minorities had gone up significantly.

Yadav criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “unfortunate” statement seeking a UN-monitored referendum on CAA and said she “should apologise to the nation”.

He also sought to take the Congress to task over protests outside Indian embassies and said, “A key opposition party holds protests at Indian embassies outside the country. Do they consider this proper?”

He said the people want peace but the Congress and other opposition parties are working against that.

Seeking to dispel fears over NRC, he said the NRC and the CAA are two things. “The NRC is an administrative issue and there should be no confusion over it…” he said. Yadav added that the Constitution itself says those who are once citizens of India will forever remain citizens.

