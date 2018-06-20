BJP-PDP break-up: From talks to CBMs, unfinished business in Agenda of Alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mehbooba Mufti. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mehbooba Mufti. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/File)

IN THE three years and two months of the coalition government, the PDP and BJP failed to implement most of the initiatives announced in their Agenda of Alliance (AoA).

Their only major achievement was securing a coal mine in Madhya Pradesh for setting up a pithead thermal plant, a ring road for Srinagar and Jammu, and a super speciality AIIMS in Kashmir.

On the political front, the coalition partners failed to implement the promises made in the AoA — from normalising relations with Pakistan, to holding talks with separatists, or repealing special powers of the security forces.

* The AoA promised that on the principle of A B Vajpayee’s ‘Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat and Jamhurihyat’, the coalition government would facilitate and help initiate a sustained and meaningful dialogue with all internal stakeholders. While the Centre offered dialogue to separatists without naming them, it didn’t materialise.

* The AoA promised confidence building measures like enhancing people-to-people contact on both sides of the LoC, encouraging civil society exchanges, taking travel, commerce, trade and business across the LoC to the next level, and opening new routes across all three regions.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti adressing a media in srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti adressing a media in srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

There has been no forward movement on these.

* The AoA promised one-time settlement of refugees from PoK and livelihood for West Pakistan refugees. This was also the part of the BJP’s election manifesto. But nothing has been done so far.

* The two parties agreed to urge the Centre to return two power projects to the state. This was one of the major demands of the PDP. However, the Centre refused to acknowledge the demand. They also failed to secure a share of the NHPC’s profits from power projects in the state.

* The two parties have also failed to help Kashmiri Pandits return to the Valley, which was part of the AoA.

* There has been no headway in the construction of the tunnel at Mughal Road, which connects Shopian in Kashmir with Poonch in Jammu region.

