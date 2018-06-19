LIVE UPDATES: BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP in Jammu-Kashmir, says Governor’s rule must be imposed

BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP. BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party pulled out of alliance with the People’s Democratic Party in Jammu-Kashmir on Tuesday. This comes on the day the BJP ministers reached Delhi to meet party president Amit Shah.

They were summoned a day after the Centre announced it would not extend the Ramzan ceasefire in the Valley.

Sources in the party said the meeting was convened following differences between the ruling PDP and BJP over the issue of the ceasefire. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti wanted the ceasefire to be extended, while the Centre decided against it in light of the Amarnath Yatra.