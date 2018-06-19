LIVE UPDATES: BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP in Jammu-Kashmir, says Governor’s rule must be imposed

The Bharatiya Janata Party pulled out of alliance with the People’s Democratic Party in Jammu-Kashmir on Tuesday. This comes on the day the BJP ministers reached Delhi to meet party president Amit Shah.
They were summoned a day after the Centre announced it would not extend the Ramzan ceasefire in the Valley.
Sources in the party said the meeting was convened following differences between the ruling PDP and BJP over the issue of the ceasefire. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti wanted the ceasefire to be extended, while the Centre decided against it in light of the Amarnath Yatra.
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti hands in her resignation minutes after the BJP pulled out of the state government.
After the killing of Shujaat Bukhari in broad daylight in Srinagar, there was no question of suspending anti-terror operations.... The state must be put under Governor's rule. Once situation is restored to normalcy, then we can take the political process forward: Ram Madhav,
PDP legislators to meet shortly.
Here is the current composition of the J&K Assembly, which has 89 seats. PDP- 28, BJP- 25, NC-15, INC-12, J&K people's conference-2, CPI-1, others-4.
We granted ceasefire from a position of strength, remember that. They (militants) are not willing to even honour that...We have been successful in battling terrorism in the state. But political parties have a responsibility to prevent radicalisation and develop the state. We didn't see that: Ram Madhav
Not losing any ground, we have done a lot of good work for the people. Not only Jammu and Ladakh but for the whole state. The issues we mentioned are different: Ram Madhav
We have submitted our resignations to CM Mufti. We have now come out of the J&K govt: Dy CM Kavinder Gupta. After taking stock of the situation in the state, the central government and central party is of the view that we should leave the government, Ram Madhav adds.
We had hoped separatist forces would cooperate in the Ramzan ceasefire. Separatists and militants did not reciprocate: Ram Madhav.
Taking into account, the sovereignty and integrity of the country we have decided to part ways with the PDP. Governor's rule should be imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. It is time that the reins of power in the state be handed over to the governor, says Ram Madhav.
Our ministers faced hindrances in discharging their duties in the last three years. People from Jammu and Ladakh were facing discrimination, says Ram Madhav after breaking alliance with PDP.
Ram Madhav: There were two major objectives when we joined the alliance - peace and progress in the state. Terrorism and radicalisation is on the rise in the state. The murder of editor Shujaat Bukhari shows even press freedom is in danger. It has become untenable for BJP to continue in the alliance govt in JK.
Ram Madhav: In the last three years, the Centre, under the leadership of PM Modi, has actively assisted the state government. A 80,000 crore package was also announced and most of it has been disbursed.
BJP leader Ram Madhav is addressing a press conference in New Delhi. On today's meeting with BJP president Amit Shah, he said: Today we had a special meeting for which our leaders were called and we discussed the situation in the state. We discussed the situation in J&K, and how much we've achieved since forming the government in the state. We have decided that it is not possible for the BJP to continue in the alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir.