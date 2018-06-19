Hope muscular, militaristic policy doesn’t come back under guise of Governor’s rule in J-K: P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram said, “Hope that muscular, militaristic policy does not come back under guise of governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir. (Express photo by Anil Sharma/File) Congress leader P Chidambaram said, “Hope that muscular, militaristic policy does not come back under guise of governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir. (Express photo by Anil Sharma/File)

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after it pulled the plug from its alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said, “Hope that muscular, militaristic policy does not come back under guise of governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir.”

As the BJP’s withdrawal from the alliance took the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP by surprise, the saffron party on its part blamed the Kashmir-based party for failing to improve the security conditions in the Valley.

Meanwhile, Governor NN Vohra forwarded his report to the President of India for the imposition of Governor’s Rule under Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, after concluding his consultations with all the major political parties in the state.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad blamed the BJP for ruining the state. “BJP ruined the state of Jammu and Kashmir. They are covering up corruption… BJP is now making excuses. The people’s suffering will now end,” Azad said. “I had told the Prime Minister on the floor of the House that they were committing a Himalayan blunder by forming government in alliance with a regional party PDP. Today I have been proved right,” Azad added.

He also said there was no question of the Congress party allying with the PDP to form government in the state.

The BJP took the extreme step today expressing dissatisfaction over the ‘untenable situation’ in Jammu & Kashmir under the BJP-PDP coalition government. “We are saying that continuance in (PDP-BJP) Government had become untenable. The responsibility for this kind of scenario lies with the other side,” BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said after announcing the decision to pull out from the government.

