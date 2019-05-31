Begusarai: BJP panchayat head found dead, probe underway

A BJP worker was allegedly murdered using an iron rod by unidentified men in Begusarai district of Bihar, police said on Friday, ANI reported.

According to the news agency, panchayat president and BJP worker Pankaj Singh’s mother found him lying dead in a pool of blood this morning at his residence in Amror Kirtarpur village in Singhaur police station limits.

“The reason behind the gruesome killing is yet to be known. Prima facie it appears that he was hit with a hammer-like object, however, more clarity on the injuries would be confirmed by the doctors after the post-mortem examination,” Manish Kumar Singh, Station House Office of Singhaur Police Station, was quoted as saying by news agency.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and a probe is underway.