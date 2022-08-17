Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP’s parliamentary board

Updated: August 17, 2022 2:28:41 pm
In a major organisational reshuffle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday dropped Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from its parliamentary board, the party’s highest decision-making body.
Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura, former Lok Sabha MP Satyanarayan Jatiya, BJP National OBC Morcha president K Lakshman, and national secretary Sudha Yadav have been included in the party’s parliamentary board.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav have been made the members of party’s Central Election Committee. Shahnawaz Hussain has been dropped from it.
