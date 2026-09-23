BJP rejigs state in-charges ahead of polls; Ram Madhav gets Uttarakhand, Smriti Irani Chhattisgarh

BJP national vice president Ram Madhav has been appointed as Uttarakhand in-charge and National General Secretary Smriti Irani is appointed as in-charge of Chhatisgarh

The BJP on Wednesday made significant organisational appointments, especially in regard to poll-bound states, rejigging its 36 prabharis and co-in charges.

These included BJP national vice president Ram Madhav’s appointment as Uttarakhand in-charge along with Arvind Menon, who previously held charge of Tamil Nadu as well as Lakshadweep and New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj as co-in charges.

Madhav’s name also appeared as in-charge for Tamil Nadu, but the party was yet to clarify whether he had indeed been given the reins for two states or a clerical error had occurred.

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BJP MP Vinod Tawde, who had previously been appointed Uttar Pradesh in-charge, got four co-in charges: ex-Gujarat MLA Jagdish Patel, Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, Medha Kulkarni and Jharkhand, Pradeep Verma, in addition to former Jharkhand MLA Anant Ojha.