BJP rejigs state in-charges ahead of polls; Ram Madhav gets Uttarakhand, Smriti Irani Chhattisgarh

The BJP on Wednesday made significant organisational appointments, especially in regard to poll-bound states, rejigging its 36 prabharis and co-in charges.
These included BJP national vice president Ram Madhav’s appointment as Uttarakhand in-charge along with Arvind Menon, who previously held charge of Tamil Nadu as well as Lakshadweep and New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj as co-in charges.
Madhav’s name also appeared as in-charge for Tamil Nadu, but the party was yet to clarify whether he had indeed been given the reins for two states or a clerical error had occurred.
BJP MP Vinod Tawde, who had previously been appointed Uttar Pradesh in-charge, got four co-in charges: ex-Gujarat MLA Jagdish Patel, Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, Medha Kulkarni and Jharkhand, Pradeep Verma, in addition to former Jharkhand MLA Anant Ojha.
National General Secretary Smriti Irani was appointed in-charge of Chhatisgarh; in Punjab, BJP MP Satish Poonia will have MP Alka Gurjar and former Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva as co-incharges.
On the other hand, former MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe was appointed in-charge of Delhi; national secretary Jai Prakash, a veteran of the capital’s municipal politics, was appointed in-charge of Andaman and Nicobar.