BJP: Opposition trying to grab power in Maharashtra ‘through back door’

On a day of dramatic political events in Maharashtra, the BJP accused the Opposition of attempting to “grab power in the financial capital through the back door”. The party also expressed displeasure over the frequent criticism of its leaders by the Shiv Sena.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters on Saturday, Union Law Minister and senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad argued that when Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar sworn in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, there were no alternate claims for government formation by any other party.

Claiming that the mandate to form the government was with the BJP, Prasad said, “There were suspicious circumstances behind the rank opportunism that was witnessed in Maharashtra. The popular mandate was for a BJP-Shiv Sena alliance (to form the government). What was the reason for the Shiv Sena to do this turn and break a 30-year-old alliance?”

He said, “Mumbai happens to be the financial capital of India and Maharashtra is a big state. It was a conspiracy to control the financial capital of the country through the back door.”

Prasad also expressed his party’s displeasure over the public attacks by the Sena on BJP leaders.

“This is the first time we are sharing from the BJP podium our agony and pain at the language used by their paper against our leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. This is a new low in political discourse,” the BJP leader said, referring to articles in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, in which BJP leaders have time and again been criticised.