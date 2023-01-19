BJP opposition leader’s son booked for rape, Congress demands his resignation

The local police in Raipur city on Wednesday registered an FIR against Palash Chandel, son of Narayan Chandel who is an MLA and leader of opposition for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly and forcing her to undergo abortion at the pretext of marrying her. As the woman hails from a tribal community, the police have added sections of the atrocities act.

An FIR was registered at the Mahila Thana police station in Raipur and on Thursday was transferred to a local police station in Janjgir Champa district, as the rapes took place in their jurisdiction.

The 35-year-old accused Palash Chandel and the woman were in a relationship from 2019 after the former promised to marry her. He also made her go through an abortion. He later denied marrying her saying she is from another caste, the police said. “The woman pleaded with him to marry him but when he broke all communication with her she approached us,” said Mahila Thana Station House Officer (SHO) Kavita Dhurve.

Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR under section 376 (2) (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 313 (Causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) of the IPC and section 3 (punishment for offences done by person who is not SC or ST) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) 1989.

Palash’s father Narayan Chandel is an MLA from Janjgir Champa where the case has been transferred. Repeated phone calls and text messages to Narayan to seek their version on the case went unanswered till the time of going to press. Palash’s phone was switched off. Congress spokesperson Dhananjay Thakur said, “In light of the rape case against Narayan Chandel’s son, we demand immediate resignation of Chandel as leader of opposition. The BJP must expel him from the party.